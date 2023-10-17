Alia Bhatt won the National Award for the Best Actress category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance at the National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on October 17. The celebrated star, who clinched the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, graced Vigyan Bhawan in the capital alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. What's noteworthy is Alia's choice of attire for this prestigious event, as she decided to don her wedding saree.

For this significant occasion, she wore the ivory saree, a creation of renowned designer Sabyasachi's eponymous label, which features delicate golden embroidery throughout its expanse. However, Alia exhibited a unique take on styling, distinguishing her appearance at the National Film Awards ceremony from her wedding day.

The actress accentuated her look with a stunning choker and matching ear studs. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun. The makeup was understated featuring well-defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle nude lips, and a dainty red bindi. Alia was also seen proudly wearing her splendid wedding ring.

Notably, Alia's look for the awards ceremony extended the essence of her Gangubai Kathiawadi character, with her choice of an ivory saree and matching flowers adorning her hair, reminiscent of her character's style in the film. Ranbir Kapoor, by her side, looked suave in an all-black ensemble, sporting a crisp blazer bandh gala, tailored pants, black shoes, and stylish sunglasses.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by the visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, captivated audiences when it hit the screens on February 25, 2022.

