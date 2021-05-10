Indra Kumar directorial Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, along with Rakul Preet Singh, has been in the planning stage for over two years now. In fact, post the Covid 19 outbreak last year; the filmmaker finished the script which is an adaptation of a Danish film. During the month of January 2021, the producers did the mahurat shot of the film in Mumbai.

The plan was to kick-start shoot for Thank God from mid-April after Sidharth wrapped up the Lucknow schedule of Mission Majnu. But that couldn't happen, courtesy the second Covid wave in India. As a matter of the fact, the makers have already incurred a loss of approx. Rs. 2 crores which could have been way more otherwise.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "A gigantic set for the film was already made in Film City. A bit of it was also being readied by the side as the team worked on beginning shoot for the first schedule. But when the new restrictions were put forward by the Maharashtra Government in April, the makers already predicted it would last longer than what it was initially planned for. The choice was clear: either they had to wait it out till they could shoot and pay rent for the set per day OR dismantle it and lose around approx. Rs. 2 crores. They chose the latter because given the situation, had they not brought down the set, the loss would have been many times higher."

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh’s Thank God shoot delayed again amid second wave of COVID-19

More Pages: Thank God Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.