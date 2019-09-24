Acting legend Amitabh Bachchan will be receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award – India’s highest film honour – this year.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday evening tweeted, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan, who entertained and inspired for two generations, has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and the international community are happy. My heartiest congratulations to him.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share this proud news. He wrote, “Overjoyed and so, so proud. #Proudson”

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to congratulate Mr. Bachchan on Twitter. He wrote, “The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan”

Presented annually at the National Film Award ceremony, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognises outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. It was first presented in 1969 and its recipients include Lata Mangeshkar, Shashi Kapoor, Yash Chopra, and Dev Anand, among several others.

