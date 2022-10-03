Taking ahead the National Cinemas Day concept, Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed in a video about the drop in ticket rates to Rs. 150 on October 7.

Amitabh Bachchan - Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye becomes the first film to adopt the reduced pricing policy on the opening day after the National Cinema Day. The makers of Goodbye, Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. made a special announcement for the cinema lovers. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has become the first film to adopt the reduced pricing policy of Rs. 150 per ticket on the release day of the film, October 7, 2022.

Legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan made the announcement through a special video confirming the big news for people who love going to the theatres and encouraging them to watch Goodbye releasing on October 7 at an amazingly slashed price across India on the big screens. The production house, Balaji Motion Pictures took to Twitter to share the news via this video of Amitabh Bachchan. Here, have a look at their post:

The #Goodbye family has something exciting for you and your family! This Friday (7th October), book your tickets at a special price of ₹150/- and take your family through a roller coaster ride of emotions, drama and lots of love! ❤️ Watch #Goodbye in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/2dqNuI4vWq — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) October 3, 2022



Goodbye is a beautiful dramedy connecting directly to the audience’s hearts and the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the heart-warming journey of grief, love, and self-discovery magnificently depicted by the Bhalla family.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film has an ensemble cast consisting of Neena Gupta alongside Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, along with Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7, 2022.

