After Mahesh Majrekar opts out as the director of SwatantrayaVeer Savarkar, lead actor Randeep Hooda will make his directorial debut with the project.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Dusshera, producers Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit have begun the shoot of SwatantryaVeer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda. Interestingly, the upcoming biopic will make Hooda's directorial and writing debut helming the film. Earlier, Mahesh Manjrekar was roped in as the director for the project.

Randeep Hooda takes over as director of Swatantra Veer Savarkar; begins shooting

Producer Anand Pandit says, “There couldn't have been any actor other than Randeep Hooda to do absolute justice to this role. Plus, our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud.”

Producer Sandeep Singh says, “It's a matter of pride for us that Randeep Hooda is making his mark as a director with our film, besides playing the lead." He adds, "As Indians and Hindus, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is a special film for us. I want every Indian, especially the young generation, to know our history. Veer Savarkar's contribution to our country's freedom has been tremendous. He was a true freedom fighter and that will be showcased in our film. I feel privileged and honoured to be making this film."

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, and its written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda, The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi. SwatantryaVeer Savarkar will be shot in Maharashtra and London. The film will be released on Veer Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, that is May 26, 2023.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda to headline Netflix revenge crime thriller series CAT

More Pages: Swatantraveer Savarkar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.