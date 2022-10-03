The sudden death of Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey is a major setback for the Superstar. Sagar performed all of Salman’s stunts, easy difficult or dangerous, in his films during the last ten years. The deceased stunt man, said to have collapsed due to over-exertion at the gym, knew Salman’s body language in minute detail and could pull of the most intricate action sequences exactly as Salman would have.





Now, to find someone else to replicate Salman Khan’s stunt moves on camera sounds like an impossibly tall order. A director who has worked closely with Salman says Sagar was an indispensable part of Salman’s stardom. “This guy (Sagar Pandey) was like Salman’s shadow. He knew Salman’s reflexes and would react accordingly when standing in for Salman in high-risk and low-risk stunts. Now to find someone else at this stage of his career …sounds very tough.”

Several directors share that Salman has stopped doing his own stunts for some years now and leaves the rough stuff to his body double.

