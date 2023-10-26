Another popular movie is getting a sequel. 19 years since the release of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn starrer Khakee, the film will be getting a sequel. The project is currently in the scripting stage with the basic plot in place. The news was confirmed by late producer Keshu Ramsay’s son Aryeman.

In a report by News18 Showsha, Aryeman Ramsay, son of late producer Keshu Ramsay said, “Yes, we are planning a sequel to Khakee. The scripting is on and we have a basic plot in mind. We plan to go on floors with the film by next year as it will also mark 20 years of the original film which is still remembered and watched by the fans and audiences.”

He added, “It’s a fresh script which is set in the current time and will also have a continuation from the original film.”

When asked about the casting, he continued, “My family is close to Akshay sir, but unfortunately his character dies in the first part so we can’t feature him. Ajay sir (Ajay Devgn) and Aishwarya’s character also die in the film. I will be initiating talks with Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) as soon as I have a proper script in place. I would also love to have Tusshar Kapoor continue his character in the film. Along with them, we will have a fresh casting. I have had a word with Rajkumar Santosh ji and would only want him to direct the sequel.”

Directed by Rajkumar Satonshi, Khakee, released in 2004, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor.

