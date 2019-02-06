Amid speculations, Nawazuddin Siddiqui WON’T be a part of Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s ’83

It is the era of biopics. Kabir Khan is set to tell the story of Indian Cricket Team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be leading the film ‘83 as Kapil Dev while many actors have been roped in for the cricket biopic. It was speculated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to likely play the role of the coach in the film. But, it seems like these were just speculations.

While rumors were doing the rounds of Nawazuddin Siddiqui being roped in as one of the teammates for Kabir Khan’s film ’83, official sources clarify that there is no truth to the report. Putting an end to the speculation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s spokesperson clarifies, “There is absolutely no truth to this. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not part of ’83. While he does share great respect and deep admiration for Kabir Khan as a director and would love to work with him in the future, he has not signed ’83”.

While one will have to wait to see Ranveer Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in action together, we know who are starring in the film. Popular actor-singer from Punjab, Ammy Virk will be playing the role of fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The bowler had delivered the most memorable ball in the final match, castling West Indian Gordon Greenidge with a devastating in-swinger. South actor Jiva, Sunny Kaushal, former cricketer Sandeep Patil’s son Chirag Patil, Youtuber Sahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Vijay Verma, and Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu have joined the movie.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri & Kabir Khan, ‘83 will be releasing on 10th April 2020.