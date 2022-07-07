Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of new songs by four independent artists from India. Users can now listen to ‘Besabar’ by Lisa Mishra, ‘Bikhre’ from Vibha Saraf, ’Saathi’ and an instrumental track from Gulraj Singh, and ‘Downtown’ by Diesby as part of Alexa Originals.

Just say, “Alexa, start originals” or request a specific song by the artist by saying, “Alexa, start Bikhre from Originals” and so on. All songs can be accessed for free on the Alexa app for smartphones, Amazon shopping app (Android only), Echo smart speakers, and many Alexa built-in devices by other brands such as HP laptops.

The songs on Alexa Originals have been composed and sung by independent music artists such as Lisa Mishra, singer, and songwriter, especially known for her reprise versions of Bollywood songs, Gulraj Singh, film music director and singer known for creating soothing melodies, Vibha Saraf, talented songwriter, and Bollywood playback singer and Diesby, an R&B artist who is a versatile musician known to sing in 3 languages.

Ever since the launch of Alexa in India, listening to music has been one of the most popular features. Customers request Alexa to play over 21.6 Lakh songs every day. Amazon is proud to nurture these independent artists further by bringing their music to millions of Alexa users in the country through Alexa Originals.

Speaking about Alexa Originals, Lisa Mishra adds, “Besabar is an upbeat dance-pop song that I had so much fun making! I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it. Also stoked to be the first few to collaborate with Alexa and also super excited to see Alexa as the new millennial music platform.” Echoing a similar sentiment, Gulraj Singh continues, “I’m so happy to have ‘Saathi’ released as one of the first-ever songs for ‘Alexa Originals’, the song celebrates the true spirit of companionship and friendship. I have also been an ardent user of ‘Alexa’ for some years, and am grateful to ‘Alexa Originals’ for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Vibha Saraf, “Extremely excited about being on Alexa, wherein people are going to access my song by simply calling out the name. How much simpler could it get? The song ‘Bikhre’ defines Relationships, and people’s ability to maintain positive relations by expressing their emotions.”

Diesby, “Downtown is a Lover’s love letter, the spark of first love & the beats will keep you moving. It's the perfect song for you to dedicate to your beloved. Playing around with flavors is what I feel makes the music universe interesting and that's what I usually do when I sit with my fellow producer Chapter6. Elevate your mood with my next single "Downtown" exclusively on Amazon Alexa Start Originals.”

