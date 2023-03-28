comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.03.2023 | 6:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

en Bollywood News After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

Director Vivek Agnihotri lauded Priyanka Chopra as she spoke out about being bullied in Bollywood.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been constantly in the headlines ever since she marked her Hollywood debut back in 2015 with an ABC series, titled Quantico. Recently, in an explosive interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka opened up on facing opposition in the Hindi film industry as people stopped casting her in the movies, forcing her to eventually go to the West. Reacting to the same, director Vivek Agnihotri has praised the actress for becoming a “real-life” star.

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra's revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

Vivek Agnihotri, on Tuesday, tweeted, “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real-life stars,” while sharing an article written about the same.

For the unversed, PeeCee shared that she was being “cornered” in Bollywood and also had “beef” with people in the industry. She asserted, “I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then so I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Besides Vivek, Kangana Ranaut also heaped praises on Priyanka’s interview and stated that filmmaker Karan Johar “banned” her in the Hindi film industry and accused him of “harassing vulnerable outsiders”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of ruining Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ career after the latter opened up about moving away from Bollywood

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh becomes the brand ambassador…

Femina Miss India Pageant ropes in Bhumi…

Parineeti Chopra blushes as paps ask her…

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films’ Tiger vs Pathaan,…

Amaal Mallik speaks about “campism,…

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification