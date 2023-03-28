Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been constantly in the headlines ever since she marked her Hollywood debut back in 2015 with an ABC series, titled Quantico. Recently, in an explosive interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka opened up on facing opposition in the Hindi film industry as people stopped casting her in the movies, forcing her to eventually go to the West. Reacting to the same, director Vivek Agnihotri has praised the actress for becoming a “real-life” star.

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

Vivek Agnihotri, on Tuesday, tweeted, “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real-life stars,” while sharing an article written about the same.

For the unversed, PeeCee shared that she was being “cornered” in Bollywood and also had “beef” with people in the industry. She asserted, “I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then so I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Besides Vivek, Kangana Ranaut also heaped praises on Priyanka’s interview and stated that filmmaker Karan Johar “banned” her in the Hindi film industry and accused him of “harassing vulnerable outsiders”

