Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2020 | 12:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Protestors vandalise Ekta Kapoor’s home demanding a scene to be removed from Virgin Bhasskar 2

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ekta Kapoor’s show, Virgin Bhasskar 2 on AltBalaji seems to be in trouble. There’s a scene in the show where a sex racket takes place in the hostel named after one of the leaders of the Maratha Empire, Ahilyabai Holkar. The descendants of the said Maratha leader have shown utter displeasure over the scene and have demanded it to be taken off. The show’s scene hurt the descendants’ sentiments and a mob of 40-50 people vandalized Ekta Kapoor’s house.

Protestors vandalise Ekta Kapoor’s home demanding a scene to be removed from Virgin Bhasskar 2

The scenario left a few windows broken in the process. If the reports are to be believed, then Bhushansingh Raje Holkar has demanded the makers to remove the scene from the series. Ekta Kapoor issued an apology for the same and has ensured that the name has been removed along with the scene in question. Take a look at her apology.

This is the second time where Ekta Kapoor has received backlash for her content on OTT.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor dissociates herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund after Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law’s objection and Supreme Court order

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

NCB reveals they did not recover any…

BMC files a caveat against Kangana Ranaut;…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being…

Ragini Dwivedi's acclaimed Kannada film The…

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification