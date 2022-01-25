Alia Bhatt considers her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi her best to date. A source from Bhansali Production reveals, “Alia is very proud of her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has pushed herself harder on this one than on any other project to date.

“There are two sequences in the film where she has to pull out all stops, on a par with Shabana Azmi’s breakdown at the end of Shyam Benegal’s Ankur. Alia performed them without the help of glycerine. The tears just flowed nonstop even after the shots were over”, says a source.

Director Bhansali is already comparing Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to Shabana Azmi’s powerhouse performance in Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth. Will Alia get her first National award for best actress in Gangubai Kathiawadi? Those who have seen her do what she had done in the film, seem to think so.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma’s new initiative aims at providing clothing to children in need

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.