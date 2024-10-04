comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » It's official! Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 announced; producer Sajid Nadiadwala shares FIRST glimpse from Sikandar's set

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

It’s official! Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 announced; producer Sajid Nadiadwala shares FIRST glimpse from Sikandar’s set

It's official! Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 announced; producer Sajid Nadiadwala shares FIRST glimpse from Sikandar's set
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sajid Nadiadwala has consistently redefined the cinematic landscape with his films. As a producer, he has delivered some of the biggest hits featuring the industry's top superstars. Among his most successful collaborations is with Salman Khan, with whom he has created record-breaking films over the years. Now, after almost a decade, this duo is set to reunite for Sikandar, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to it. But there's even bigger news—Sajid Nadiadwala has shared a glimpse of a photoshoot done for Kick 2, leaving fans stunned.

It's official! Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 announced; producer Sajid Nadiadwala shares FIRST glimpse from Sikandar's set

It’s official! Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 announced; producer Sajid Nadiadwala shares FIRST glimpse from Sikandar’s set

Nadiadwala Grandson took to social media, sharing a stunning picture of Salman Khan and announcing Kick 2, along with the caption, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand / Sajid Nadiadwala."

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan made waves with Kick in 2014, which marked Sajid's directorial debut. Kick was a massive success, not only winning the hearts of the masses but also giving Salman Khan his first film to enter the 200-crore club, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014.

Now, the excitement reaches new heights as Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan gear up for Kick 2. Additionally, they are set to dominate EID 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, starring Salman Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 to roll in 2025? Here’s what we know

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

