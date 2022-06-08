comscore

Last Updated 08.06.2022 | 8:44 AM IST

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood film shoot saved her from Covid attack at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

By Subhash K. Jha -

Alia Bhatt missed Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party on May 25, and has seemingly avoided getting infected with COVID.

She left for shooting her first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone just days before the party. While she may have been one of the invitees among several A-listers present that evening, her work schedule did not allow her to be part of the grand celebrations.

However once at the shooting in England, Alia was not allowed to return to India.

“The rules of international shooting are different. Once the team groups on a location no one is allowed to leave. Whether Alia was required for shooting on the day of Karan Johar’s birthday or not, she was not allowed to make that flying visit,” informs a source.

The travel restrictions for Alia may just have been the saviour for her, considering the number of guests at Karan Johar’s party who were infected by COVID.

Among several celebrities who attended the Karan Johar’s bling, red-carpet themed party, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan have reportedly tested COVID positive.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday with unseen pictures from her wedding

