A few days ago, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter allegedly from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The letter, addressed to Salman Khan and Salim Khan, said that the two would soon become Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi singer was recently shot dead in his car. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi musician in a Facebook post. Salman Khan has now given his statement to the police.

Salman Khan gives statement to police amid threat from gangster – “I have no recent enmity with anyone”

“I have not got this letter. My father got this letter while on a morning walk. I have no recent enmity with anyone. I don't have any solid reasons to doubt anyone,” the actor reportedly told the police, as per India Today TV. “I have not had any dispute with anyone recently. No threat call or message has come.”

"Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga," the letter said in Hindi. According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging.

The threat letter carried the initials G.B. and L.B. It is suspected that G.B would stand for Goldy Brar while L.B could stand for Lawrence Bishnoi. However, it is not yet confirmed whether it is Bishnoi who is behind the letter or someone using their initials to write the letter.

Meanwhile, the state police have increased the security of Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan after receiving the threat letter. The police have begun investigating the threat letter and are also going through the CCTV footage outside the residence.

Lawrence Bishnoi had reportedly planned a plot to assassinate Khan over his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case. Blackbucks are considered sacred creatures by the Bishnoi community. In 2008, outside a court, Lawrence Bishnoi had said that they will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. He had also said, “Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason."

Bishnoi's close associate Rahul alias Sunni was arrested in 2020 for murder when he revealed that they had hatched a plan to assassinate Salman Khan. The police also got to know that he had visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan.

