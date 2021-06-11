With Alia Bhatt in the titular role, Gangubai Kathiawadi has become the most awaited film of 2021. The shoot was going on in full-fledged mode in March, but came to a halt. The director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali subsequently followed by Alia Bhatt contradicted the novel coronavirus. Few weeks later, the Maharashtra government also halted shoot for films, television and OTT.

Now, as the government lifted the lockdown restrictions and allowed permissions for the resumption of shoots in the state, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to go on floors from June 15. The shoot will continue with the film's sequence from where it was left.

According to a leading daily, Alia was shooting for a song of the film in March and Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to resume with the same. The director has demanded at least 15 background dancers who will start their rehearsals with Alia Bhatt from next week onwards. The sequence will be shot at Goregaon Film City with all the necessary safety norms and precautions. The director has also strictly mandated only vaccinated artists to be allowed on the set.

After the compilation of the song, it will be finally a wrap on the much-awaited film.

