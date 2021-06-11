Bollywood Hungama

Jameela Jamil to star in Marvel series She-Hulk on Disney+

Bollywood Hungama News Network

An upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, created by Jessica Gao, will be set at Disney+. After WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, Marvel is moving ahead with She-Hulk. The studios have decided roped in actress Jameela Jamil in a significant role. According to Variety, Marvel is yet to confirm the casting of Jameela Jamil.

Jameela Jamil to star in Marvel series She-Hulk on Disney+

According to the comics, lawyer Jennifer Susan Walters developed Hulk-like abilities when she received a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Now, it seems like this might be a great segway for the actor to return to the Marvel universe.

Tatiana Maslany leads the cast along with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo.

On the professional front, Jaamela Jamil has given a voice-over to the character Lady De-Clutter from the series Rug Rats and will be seen in She-Hulk.

