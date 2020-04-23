Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt visits her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan amid lockdown

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Alia Bhatt has been staying indoors amid nationwide lockdown. On her social media, she is also encouraging her fans to practice social distancing and take up some hobbies in this quarantine period. Whilst staying indoors, she has been missing her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan a lot but keeping in touch via video calls.

Alia Bhatt visits her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan amid lockdown

Alia Bhatt visited her parents recently as she lives a few buildings away. She took necessary precautions of wearing mask and gloves and even maintained distance. Mahesh Bhatt said that she followed all the protocols to keep her parents safe. He said that it warms his heart to see his young child being socially responsible.

While it is unclear whether Shaheen Bhatt visited her parents or not, the sisters are apparently living separately amid lockdown.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has bunch of releases lined up including Brahmastra, Takht, Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

Also Read:Watch: Alia Bhatt recites a poem she wrote on the occasion of Earth Day 

