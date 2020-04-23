Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.04.2020 | 10:58 AM IST

Sonu Sood provides meals to 25,000 migrant workers during Ramzan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonu Sood, just like everyone else, is doing his bit amid this Coronavirus pandemic. The nationwide lockdown has left the daily wage workers jobless. As per latest reports, Sonu will provide meals to 25,000 migrant workers during Ramzan. This is in addition to the 45,000 workers he has already been helping.

The reports stated that someone reached out to Sonu Sood to discuss the condition of the migrant workers who hail from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and are currently stranded in Bhiwandi. The actor has reportedly set up a few kitchens to help make meals and deliver it to the workers who will fast during Ramzan.

The actor said that it is important to help those in need during this time. Through their initiative, they will provide special meal kits to those keeping roza. The target is to provide 1.5 lakh meals.

Sonu Sood has already offered his hotel in Mumbai to medical professionals who are working towards the fight against Covid-19.

