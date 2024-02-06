comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt turns Executive Producer for Richie Mehta’s crime series Poacher on Prime Video

Poacher has been filmed in real-life settings in Kerala and New Delhi and unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Prime Video today announced that actor, producer and entrepreneur, Alia Bhatt has come on board as Executive Producer for its upcoming Amazon original series Poacher, produced by QC Entertainment. An investigative crime series based on true events; Poacher unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. A first-of-its-kind project, Poacher brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together with the intent of highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching. Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta has created, written, and directed the series, which boasts a diverse and talented cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Poacher, which unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23 in multiple languages.

Alia is also known as a champion of nature and has actively lent her voice towards conservation and sustainability. Her association with Poacher as an Executive Producer with her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions underscores her belief in the story and her commitment to bring important and relevant stories alive and be a voice for the voiceless.

Talking about coming on board as the Executive Producer for Poacher, Alia Bhatt shared, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team. The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that shed light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.”

“Alia coming on board Poacher is truly a dream come true. In addition to being a world class actress she has proven to be a selfless philanthropist channeling her well-respected and earned celebrity status for championing positive causes. Her involvement in this series helps raise awareness for the important issues addressed in the show. The most important of which is, we are all one interconnected humanity and planet. It’s crucial that we treat it with the respect and consideration it deserves,” said QC principals Hamm, Mansfield & McKittrick.

Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from Delhi Crime are Director of Photography Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills.

Apart from her pursuits in cinema, Alia has passionately helped raise awareness about relevant causes such as environmental sustainability, animal welfare and mitigating human-animal conflict through her platform, Coexist. She also promotes sustainable fashion through her initiative, Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Emmy-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta announces investigative crime series Poacher; set to arrive on Prime Video on February 23

