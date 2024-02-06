Anurag was present in Melbourne when Saiyami Kher’s latest film Ghoomer premiered at the film festival and expressed his admiration.

After their last collaboration Choked on Netflix, Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for another venture, as per reliable sources close to the industry. Sources reveal that the pair is on the brink of making an official announcement regarding their next project. Not only are Saiyami and Anurag professionally connected, but they also share a strong bond of friendship.

Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap set to reunite for a project

Choked, a gripping film based on the Note Bandi Era in 2016, received widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative and stellar performances. The actor-director duo camaraderie between Saiyami Kher and Anurag Kashyap on set was palpable, and it seems the duo is ready to recreate the magic on the big screen once again.

Meanwhile, Saiyami Kher will next be seen in Neeraj Pandey's next project. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap last directed Kennedy, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

