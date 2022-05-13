Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was released in theaters in February this year. It was the first big film to hit the big screen post the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and the film delivered exceptionally. After its release on Netflix, the film has managed to reach everywhere. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, the film has garnered incredible love, praise, and appreciation from fans for its powerful storyline, spectacular performances, and style of filming since its premiere on Netflix on April 26, 2022.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi clocks 22.1 million viewing hours on Netflix in 13 days

Within a week, Gangubai Kathiawadi has become No. 1 Non-English film on Netflix globally. The film has been watched for 13.81 million hours and had featured in the Top 10 Films in 25 countries across the world, including Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and UAE.

In its second week on Netflix, the film continued to be on the top three with 8.3 million viewing hours. The movie has clocked a whopping 22.1 million viewing hrs in just 13 days.

Talking about the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, actor Alia Bhatt said, “It's amazing to see how great stories continue to find new audiences, within India and beyond with Netflix. With all the love that Gangubai Kathiawadi has been receiving from its viewers all over the world, I'm rendered speechless. I've always aspired to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and to have our film find a home on Netflix and receive the splendid response it did, fills me with gratitude. Streaming services, especially Netflix, break barriers of borders and languages and allow stories to find newer audiences every day.”

Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios.) The film features a remarkable lineup of actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Bhargava among others.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is a vision in white pantsuit with caped sleeves worth Rs. 1.15 lakh in Doha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.