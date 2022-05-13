Veteran actor Christopher Walken has signed on to join the star-studded cast, including Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part II to portray the Emperor Shaddam IV.

Christopher Walken joins Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two

The story resumes where Part One left off, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House Harkonnen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walken will play the ruler of the known universe who initially sends the Atreides family to Arrakis in order to cause their downfall. In the continuation, he and the baron terrorize the populace and must contend with the rebellion. Jose Ferrer played the part in the 1984 movie adaptation by David Lynch.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin are expected to reprise their roles, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced, also join the all-star cast. Pugh is playing Princess Irulan, the daughter of the emperor, while Butler is Feyd-Rautha, the cunning nephew of the baron who heads House Harkonnen and who is being groomed to rule Arrakis. Villeneuve is back to direct and produce Warner Bros. and Legendary sequel. He also co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts.

Shooting is set to begin this summer in Budapest. The critically acclaimed epic is being produced by Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Tanya Lapointe. Executive producing include Josh Grode, David Valdes, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison. Kevin J. Anderson, the author who co-wrote many Dune books with Brian Herbert after Frank Herbert’s death, is serving as creative consultant.

One the work front, Walken recently had an ensemble role in the Apple TV+ series Severance, which was renewed for a second season last month. The veteran actor also had a critically acclaimed role in Amazon Studios’ comedy-drama The Outlaws.

Dune: Part Two is set for release on October 20, 2023.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and his uncanny connection with Channing Tatum, Christopher Walken and Taylor Lautner

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.