Sohail Khan and Seema had tied the knot in 1998. The couple has now filed for a divorce with the intention to end their 24 years of marriage. On Friday, the estranged couple was spotted leaving the Family court in Mumbai as the paparazzi snapped them from outside the court's vicinity.

Sohail Khan and Seema file for divorce after 24 years of marriage; spotted at the Family Court

When Seema had participated in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, she grabbed attention for living in a different house. In the show, it was shown that Seema and Sohail live in separate houses indicating that the two had parted ways sometime back and are now making their separation legal. The two are parents to Nirvaan and Yohan. On the show, Seema was also seen telling that her son stays with his dad and she doesn't get to see him enough.

During the show, talking about her relationship with Sohail Khan, Seema said, “We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, and I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes in different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Seema is a fashion designer by profession and runs a fashion store in Mumbai. Sohail and Seema met through mutual friends and became good friends. They fell in love and decided to get married within a year. While Seema's family was initially reluctant of the alliance, they approved of it later on.

ALSO READ: Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor announce wrap up of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives 2 shoot

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.