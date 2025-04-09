Actress Alia Bhatt is making waves not just as an actor but also as a producer with her latest venture. According to a report by Mid-Day, she is backing a young adult web series for Amazon Prime Video under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The project, which aims to introduce four fresh faces, is generating buzz for its focus on urban college life.

Alia Bhatt set to launch four new faces in Amazon Prime Video’s web series: Report

Alia Bhatt is expanding her footprint as a producer. Following her 2024 release Jigra, which she co-produced, Alia is now collaborating with Amazon Prime Video for a young adult web series. The show, produced under Eternal Sunshine Productions, will explore the dynamics of urban college life, a theme that resonates with a wide audience.

Introducing Four Fresh Faces to the Industry

One of the most exciting aspects of this series is its focus on new talent. The report quoted a source saying, “She is certain that the chosen faces should be real-life 20-somethings, whom the audience can relate to. Four fresh faces will be launched with the series.”

What to Expect from the Young Adult Series

The upcoming web series is set to delve into the lives of college students in an urban setting, capturing the challenges, friendships, and aspirations of young adults. This genre has gained popularity on OTT platforms, with shows like Kota Factory and Mismatched finding a strong audience. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that if this project materialises, it will be Alia’s second project with Amazon Prime Video after Poacher.

Alia Bhatt’s Busy Schedule: Balancing Acting and Producing

Speaking of the professional front, she is currently filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with a release slated for March 20, 2026. Additionally, Alia is set to star in Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release. Reports also suggest she is in talks with Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin for a feature film and is attached to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Chamunda.

