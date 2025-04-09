A behind-the-scenes video of Tamannaah Bhatia from the sets of a song for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Raid 2 has taken social media by storm. The clip, which surfaced on April 9, 2025, offers a glimpse of the actress filming a high-energy dance number, adding to the anticipation for the crime thriller’s release. Here’s what we know about the viral moment and Tamannaah’s role in the much-awaited sequel.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Dance Number in Raid 2: A Sneak Peek Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia, fresh off the success of her chart-topping song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2, is back in the spotlight with a special dance track for Raid 2. A leaked video from the song’s shoot has gone viral, racking up significant views and reactions online. The clip shows Tamannaah in a glamorous avatar, performing on an extravagant set designed to resemble an underground club scene, complete with shimmering lights and bold color palettes.

Speaking of the song, a source, earlier, said, “Interestingly, while it’s already confirmed that the track isn’t with Yo Yo Honey Singh, the makers keep the singer under wraps—leaving fans curious and speculating.” Coming to the film, Raid 2 is inspired by true events and is the much-awaited sequel to the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Meanwhile, apart from the dance number in Raid 2, Tamannaah is making headlines for her upcoming film, Odela 2. Yesterday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and briefly spoke about it during the trailer launch event. One of the highlights of the event was Tamannaah’s cheeky response to a reporter who slid in a veiled question about her split with Vijay Varma.

