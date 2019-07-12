Alia Bhatt records her first single for Sadak 2

Actress Alia Bhatt who is all set to kickstart the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2, recorded the scratch version for a song in the film at a Juhu recording studio earlier this week.

“While Jeet Gannguly’s score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia’s pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt.

It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film, so Bhatt sir is being meticulous about it. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August” says a source.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja.

