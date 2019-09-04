Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt is the portrait of dignity in Salman Khan – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah crisis

BySubhash K. Jha

After the crisis that gripped Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s  Inshallah after its leading man Salman Khan’s exit, the one thing that became clear was that the film’s  beautiful heroine Alia Bhatt won’t say word on the  issue. And it’s not as though she has been briefed  to maintain her peace.

“When Salman was out of Inshallah, Alia didn’t know what hit her. She has given a large chunk of her dates in 2019- 2020 to the film. But she is not complaining. She doesn’t want to compromise the project by saying anything,” says a source close to the development.

Often the director asks the actors to remain mum  when a crisis hits a project. In this case, Sanjay  Leela Bhansali has not asked Alia to refrain from talking to the media on Inshallah. In fact, one reason why Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to continue with Inshallah is Alia.

“He did a small stint of shooting with Alia. And what Alia brought to the film just blew Sanjay Bhansali’s mind. He doesn’t want to let go of the opportunity to direct Alia,” says the source.

Sources say one reason why Shah Rukh Khan won’t replace Salman is because the former has already worked with Alia Bhatt in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt, in an interview earlier had, said, “The three director who were on my wish list when I became an actress were Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli. One of them launched me as a heroine. And I am working with the other two.”

That won’t change. Salman Khan or no Salman Khan.

Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt be billed as a ‘Guest Star’ in RRR? Alia speaks

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

New notification