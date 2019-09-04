Bollywood Hungama

Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone planning a family in 2020?

BySubhash K. Jha

Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh going to be proud parents next year? Indications are, that’s  the plan. A source in the know informs that Deepika is turning down all roles after Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and Kabir Khan’s ’83.

“In fact,” says the source. “She wanted to take a break for motherhood after Chhapaak. But, Ranveer was very keen that Deepika play his wife in ’83.”

Interestingly, Deepika had earlier taken a long 1-year sabbatical after the spectacular success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in order to devote her full attention to her impending wedding.

A close filmmaker friend of Bollywood’s indisputably no.1 actress says, “When she took that break after Padmaavat, she was being offered the best of films and a remuneration unheard of for a female lead in  Bollywood. Now, again after marriage, she is ready to take another break when the world is at her feet.”

Incidentally, Deepika has had no release since Padmaavat in January 2018. She will be seen only in January 2020 when Chhapaak releases. That’s a clean break of two years taken by a superstar-actress who is confident enough about her star value to enjoy her leave of absence without guilt or apprehension.

Not many Indian actresses have the self-confidence  to take a marriage and/or maternity break with full trust in their ability to return seamlessly. Kareena  Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did it. And now Deepika Paukone Singh.

