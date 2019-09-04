Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Chhichhore, a story about seven friends and their lives. The actors will be seen playing both their younger and older selves and the film has been in the news since its announcement. The actress has been on her toes with the promotions and has been giving a lot of interviews for the same. She appeared on a chat show and spoke about why she dropped out of college to start her career as an actress.

Shraddha said she had decided to finish her graduation before she dipped her toes in the industry. However, when she got back from Boston, she started receiving a lot of offers and opportunities for auditions so, she got impatient and decided to drop out of college and start her career off immediately. Even though she chose her career above education, she went on to request her fans not to do the same and urged them to finish their education and follow what their heart says.

Chhichhore is slated to release on September 6 with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and Nitesh Tiwari as the director.

