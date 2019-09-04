Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.09.2019 | 3:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor dropped out of college to get into Bollywood

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Chhichhore, a story about seven friends and their lives. The actors will be seen playing both their younger and older selves and the film has been in the news since its announcement. The actress has been on her toes with the promotions and has been giving a lot of interviews for the same. She appeared on a chat show and spoke about why she dropped out of college to start her career as an actress.

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor dropped out of college to get into Bollywood

Shraddha said she had decided to finish her graduation before she dipped her toes in the industry. However, when she got back from Boston, she started receiving a lot of offers and opportunities for auditions so, she got impatient and decided to drop out of college and start her career off immediately. Even though she chose her career above education, she went on to request her fans not to do the same and urged them to finish their education and follow what their heart says.

Chhichhore is slated to release on September 6 with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and Nitesh Tiwari as the director.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor wishes Shakti Kapoor on his birthday and Ranveer Singh puts our thoughts to words by calling him a legend

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

PV Sindhu would like this Bollywood actress…

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar collaborate…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot to revolve…

Watch: Sonam Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan…

Arjun Kapoor roped in for Nikkhil Advani’s…

Dulquer Salmaan reveals the real reason he…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification