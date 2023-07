BREAKING: 22 years after Style, Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to reunite for a new film; written by Milap Zaveri

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are all set to share screen space once again. The film, whose title will be revealed soon, reunites the two talented actors.

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan first joined hands in 2001 with Style and later in 2003 with Xcuse Me. Their new venture is all set to roll and will also mark the launch of a new heroine.

To be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi, the film will have four tracks that promise to top the chartbuster list and break all records.

Actor Sharman Joshi said, "With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots (2009)."

Actor Sahil Khan said, "The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with."

Writer Milap Zaveri, who's penning the dialogues and the screenplay said, "The film will be a full on entertainer. It will have all the masala to keep the viewer glued to his/her seat.”

Producer Hitesh Khushalani said, "Bringing back Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan together for a film is our attempt to recreate the camaraderie they once shared on screen. Sharman's comic timing is too good, and Sahil's sense of humour is natural. They both will make the audience burst into peels of laughter."

Direction and story written by Sam Khan and with screenplay and dialogues by Milap Zaveri, the yet to be titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production, producer Hitesh Khushalani, and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta.

