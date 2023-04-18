Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is all set to release worldwide on June 16 this year. But before that happens, the film directed by Om Raut will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX and founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms. With strong roots in film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Adipurush touted as a visual feast will be showcased in 3D format as a ‘Midnight Offering’ at the festival.

Sharing his reaction on the news, Om Raut said in a statement, “Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student! This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audience’s reaction at the world premiere.”

Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush will see Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the roles of Lord Ram, Sita and Raavan. Sunny Singh will be seen playing the character of Lakshman while Devadatta Nage will play Lord Hanuman.

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, said, “It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us to take Indian cinema global! The Tribeca Festival is one of the world’s most acclaimed platforms and for our movie, which is not only a labour of love but a depiction of Indian History - to be showcased here is humbling, exciting, and overwhelming. Adipurush is going to be a visual treat for all, and I am sure it will have a mesmerising effect on the global audience.”

Prabhas added, “I am honored that Adipurush will have its World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.”

