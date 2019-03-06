After Alia Bhatt, Parle Agro signs Varun Dhawan as the new Brand Ambassador for Frooti

Parle Agro, the largest Indian beverage company, today, announced actor Varun Dhawan as the new face for its flagship brand Frooti. In the new 360 degree integrated communication by Frooti, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a new fun-filled avatar with his real-life friend Alia Bhatt. The new campaign featuring the two real-reel life friends in the surreal world of Frooti will be rolled out this summer further immersing the fans into #TheFrootiLife with Bollywood’s two most energetic, quirky and naughty icons. It is for the first time that brand communication will showcase two celebrities.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “Introducing Varun Dhawan as Frooti’s new brand ambassador is a step towards accelerating our aggressive ambition to be the no.1 in mango drinks segment. Presence of Varun alongside Alia will help us connect better with the consumers to take the brand to newer heights.”

Expressing his excitement on the association with Frooti, actor Varun Dhawan stated, “I am thrilled to be associated with Frooti as it not only brings forth memories but also personally connects with me even today. I look forward to taking the fun world of #TheFrootiLife to all my fans and invite them to be a part of this fun-filled journey.”

Life mein chahiye kuch @Frooti masti! So excited to tell you all that I’m now officially living #thefrootilife. I’m still full from all the bottles of #Frooti I drank at this shoot.Follow @frooti to know more about all the masti @aliaa08 and I have been upto. pic.twitter.com/h5N5Wp6gR8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 6, 2019

Further commenting on her continued association with Frooti, actor Alia Bhatt added, “Frooti is the drink that I truly relish and enjoy. I look forward to immersing myself once again into the magical world of #TheFrootiLife with one of my closest allies Varun”.

Parle Agro also continues its association for the second year in a row with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun as the face of Frooti in South India.