Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.03.2019 | 9:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

After Alia Bhatt, Parle Agro signs Varun Dhawan as the new Brand Ambassador for Frooti

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Parle Agro, the largest Indian beverage company, today, announced actor Varun Dhawan as the new face for its flagship brand Frooti. In the new 360 degree integrated communication by Frooti, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a new fun-filled avatar with his real-life friend Alia Bhatt. The new campaign featuring the two real-reel life friends in the surreal world of Frooti will be rolled out this summer further immersing the fans into #TheFrootiLife with Bollywood’s two most energetic, quirky and naughty icons. It is for the first time that brand communication will showcase two celebrities.

After Alia Bhatt, Parle Agro signs Varun Dhawan as the new Brand Ambassador for Frooti

Commenting on the association, Ms. Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “Introducing Varun Dhawan as Frooti’s new brand ambassador is a step towards accelerating our aggressive ambition to be the no.1 in mango drinks segment. Presence of Varun alongside Alia will help us connect better with the consumers to take the brand to newer heights.”

Expressing his excitement on the association with Frooti, actor Varun Dhawan stated, “I am thrilled to be associated with Frooti as it not only brings forth memories but also personally connects with me even today. I look forward to taking the fun world of #TheFrootiLife to all my fans and invite them to be a part of this fun-filled journey.”

Further commenting on her continued association with Frooti, actor Alia Bhatt added, “Frooti is the drink that I truly relish and enjoy. I look forward to immersing myself once again into the magical world of #TheFrootiLife with one of my closest allies Varun”.

Parle Agro also continues its association for the second year in a row with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun as the face of Frooti in South India.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to LEAVE Street Dancer 3D shoot on March 11 for Kalank (Details inside)

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collections Day 12:…

Varun Dhawan to LEAVE Street Dancer 3D shoot…

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 21 in overseas

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s…

EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt turns PRODUCER, and…

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 11:…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification