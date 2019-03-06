Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are back on screen for THIS project

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were last seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali directorial, Tamasha. The movie was quite an underrated one and hence did not fare well at the box office leaving the actors and the directors shocked. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone also share a romantic history but are totally cool with being friends who enjoy each other’s company. Deepika recently had a filmy style wedding with her long-time boyfriend and now husband, Ranveer Singh. As for Ranbir, he is currently seeing his Brahmastra co-star, Alia Bhatt.

Well, coming back to the duo, they have come together yet again for an advertisement. There were stills from the advert surfacing the net but we had no clue as to what project they have taken up. Turns out, it was for Asian Paints Royale Health Shield. The two are seen bantering like most friends do and it is just adorable to see them like that. Both Ranbir and Deepika like to keep their lives private and this ad gives a good insight to what their relationship on the other side of the camera is like.

Take a look at the ad.

[Video] Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for Asian Paints Royale Health Shield pic.twitter.com/ZmPBlrR2KB — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) March 6, 2019

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The movie’s logo will be out today and has left the anticipation budding among the audiences. Deepika Padukone will be seen starring in Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi.

