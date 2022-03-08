Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s Heart of Stone, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. The film marks Alia’s global debut after dominating the Bollywood scene as one of India’s biggest stars that includes her winning four Filmfare Awards.

Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot, joins the cast of Netflix’s spy thriller Heart of Stone

Jamie Dornan is also set to to star alongside Gal Gadot in the spy thriller Heart of Stone. The plot is kept under wraps. The Aeronauts filmmaker Tom Harper is on board to direct and the story is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

The producer credits are shared by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher, Harper and Rucka are executive producing.

Alia Bhatt’s most recent film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali secured the third biggest opening last weekend and the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

Her 2019 film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, premiered at that year’s Berlin Film Festival and has become an international hit, grossing over $25M worldwide to date. The film is available to stream now on Amazon Prime and it was India’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars.

