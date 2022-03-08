Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha issued a statement on Tuesday dismissing reports suggesting that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her in a 2019 fraud case. The actress was reportedly accused of not attending an event in Delhi after allegedly receiving an advance payment of around Rs. 37 lakh.

Sonakshi Sinha dismisses reports about non-bailable warrant issued against her in fraud case – “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money”

"There have been rumours of a nonbailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists, and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court," she continued.

"This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me," she concluded her statement.

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha had reached Moradabad to record her statement in the same case. A case was registered against her under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sonakshi Sinha had earlier released a statement and dismissed the allegations made against her. “An event organiser who couldn’t live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man,” the actress had tweeted.

