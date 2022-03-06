With the movie theatres once again showing happy crowds at the turnstile, the uneasy equation between cinemas and the OTT platform is poised for yet another change. While the time-gap between the theatre and OTT release of a film has been a huge bone of contention between the two parties, the gap has now widened, what with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt showing a massive growth at the box office with every passing day.

Netflix to delay streaming of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi by a month; to arrive on the platform in April 2022

Apparently, Netflix, who were scheduled to stream Gangubai Kathiawadi a month after its theatrical release, have been “requested” to postpone their streaming plans by at least a month, to allow the film to grow in the cinemas. Gangubai Kathiawadi will now stream on Netflix from the last week of April.

One thing is for sure. The war between the two platforms, cinema and OTT, is bound to intensify in the coming months.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, like Pushpa, is not a flower but FIRE! Gangubai Kathiawadi’s SUPER-success has BOOSTED her stardom

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.