An interesting update has dropped about the much-anticipated Ramayana that is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is expected to be a star-studded affair with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash headlining the cast along with Sunny Deol and others in key roles. While several photos of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi have found its way on social media indicating that the film has already gone on floors, recently it was revealed that Yash and Sunny Deol too will be joining the shoot.

Yash to join Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in December 2024; Sunny Deol to shoot in 2025

For the unversed, Yash is also the producer of Ramayana, and he will be essaying the character of Lankeshwar, Ravana in the epic mythological saga. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor who is currently busy focusing on Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, will be joining the cast in December this year. A source confirmed these details in the report and added, “Yash has undergone several look tests for his character in Ramayana and is all set to start shooting in December 2024. He moves on to the epic after completing a major chunk of his next, the Geethu Mohandas-directed Toxic. He is excited to explore one of the most complex characters from Ramayana.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol too will be joining the cast as he will be playing Hanuman in the movie. “Sunny Deol takes up Ramayana after finishing his work on Border 2. Much like Ranbir, Sunny Deol has also allotted bulk dates to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra to shoot for his part in the Ramayana franchise.” The same report also revealed that the makers are keen on bringing together Ranbir, Sunny, and Yash somewhere in mid-2025 to complete their sequences together.

Readers would be aware that Ramayana is an ambitious project also featuring actors like Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, among others in key roles. The mythological tale is expected to be presented in the form of a trilogy and an official announcement is expected soon. “The team is confident to bring Ramayana on the spectacle in 2026. It’s a labour of love from the team of Ramayana to the audience, and they are leaving no stone unturned to make a film that represents India at a global level,” shared the source.

