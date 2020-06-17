Actor Ali Fazal lost his mother today morning. The actor’s mother had some health complications and passed away suddenly in Lucknow on Wednesday, June 17.

Ali Fazal took to his social media handle to share a picture of his mother along with an emotional note. “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali,” he wrote.

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020



Meanwhile, the actor’s spokesperson thanking all his fans for extending their love and support said in a statement, “Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

