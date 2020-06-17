The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has resulted in people once again initiating a conversation around mental health and its importance. Several celebrities also took to social media to talk about mental illness and their battle against depression.

Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about mental wellness and about his struggling days in an interview with a daily. Nawazuddin said that he never dreamt of becoming a star and his only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. He said that it went on for 10 years when he did odd jobs and walked to his friend's house for food. The actors said that he did feel depressed at times because of lack of work. He said that depression and frustration start when you dream big.

Talking about getting suicidal thoughts, Siddiqui said that it did happen once because he did not have money for more than a year and a half. He said that since he was not eating well, he was getting weak and losing hair. He said that he felt as if he was going to die soon.

