Some days back, lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha decided to raise funds for buying PPE Kits for the frontline workers who continue to make our lives better during the global pandemic. Last night, Ali took to Instagram to share that a bunch of PPE kits were donated to Amravati's Rupal hospital.

He shared a photo of the box of kits that has 'made possible by the fans of Ali and Richa' written on it. It further mentions that the box contains 30 PPE kits. "A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL THOSE WHO JOINED US ! It is such a satisfying feeling when you see it play out. I want to thank everyone who contributed here to make this happen. Thanks to all you generous people! Many of whom were my friends and fans . I am glad we could be of some help. I know its not enough, and the work needs to keep going. This year is badshit crazy, as we all prep for the cyclone hit today, i just want to say, be strong and lets face this too.. we will need more hands," he wrote.



Earlier, actor Vidya Balan and producer Atul Kasbekar together urged everyone to contribute for PPE kits while Vidya herself pledged 1000 of them. Earlier, superstar Akshay Kumar also donated Rs 3 crores to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the manufacturing of PPE kits.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.