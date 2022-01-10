comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.01.2022 | 11:24 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Alec Baldwin refutes claims that he’s not helping Rust shooting investigation

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American actor-producer Alec Baldwin has denied all alleged claims that he is not cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the October 2021 shooting on the sets of Rust leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin refutes claims that he’s not helping Rust shooting investigation

On Saturday, taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself asserting that he is “one thousand percent going to comply” with the investigation. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit,” Baldwin said. “That’s a lie.”

According to Baldwin’s new Instagram post, any perceived delay in his involvement stems from the fact that he lives in New York. “Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me your phone, give me this, give me that,'” he said. “They can’t do that. They’ve got to go through the state you live in. That is a process that takes time.”

He continued, “The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. I have no worries about that. That’s all going to work itself out, regardless of what they say in these right-wing rag sheets.” During a Jan. 1 post to Instagram, Baldwin referred to the incident as “the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with,” adding that his goal in 2022 is to not let negativity “destroy” his well-being.

While on film Rust‘s Bonanza Creek Ranch set in Santa Fe on October 21, Alec Baldwin was holding a revolver when it accidentally discharged, killing Haylna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he was not aware the firearm contained a live round, and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department and district attorney are investigating the incident.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Oprah Winfrey to executive produce late…

Bob Saget passes away at 65; John Stamos,…

Tara Sutaria signs her first solo lead film…

Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19,…

Jamie Park calls out former DAY6 singer Jae…

Nafisa Ali tests positive for COVID-19,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification