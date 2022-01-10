comscore

Arijit Singh and Maanvi Gagroo have now tested positive for Covid-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

As the number of Covid cases rises across the country, several Bollywood celebrities are being affected. In a Facebook post, musician Arijit Singh revealed that he had contracted the virus., “Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves,” the famous singer tweeted.

Maanvi Garoo, who plays Siddhi in the film Four More Shots Please, is also a Covid supporter, as she disclosed on her Instagram account. The actress captioned a photo of chicken soup with the caption, 'fighting covid.'

Nafisa Ali, a veteran actress, had previously said that she had been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19. "Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed!! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self-isolation #covidpositive," "the 64 years old, revealed.

Covid has recently been detected in Bollywood celebrities such as John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. As a result of the dramatic increase in instances, various new limits were imposed. Several states have shut down their theatres, and Bollywood film releases have been postponed once again. 'Jersey,' 'Prithviraj,' 'RRR,' and 'Radhe Shyam' have all been postponed so far.

Also Read: Arijit Singh to hit the stage for the first time since the COVID outbreak in Abu Dhabi

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

