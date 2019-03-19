Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.03.2019 | 10:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Akshay Kumar takes on SS Rajamouli’s RRR on Eid 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The most fearless star-actor of Bollywood is Akshay Kumar. And here’s why. He never looks anxiously over his shoulder even if others who choose to release their film do so. In 2018 Akshay magnanimously postponed the release of his Pad Man to give Padmaavat a clear run at the box office. Now we hear SS Rajamouli is already angling for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, the big cop film directed by Rohit Shetty which is scheduled for release on Eid 2020, to be removed from an Eid release so that RRR (whatever that means) can be the solo release for Eid.

Akshay Kumar takes on SS Rajamouli’s RRR on Eid 2020

Karan Johar the producer of Sooryavanshi who is very close to Rajamouli is being asked to reconsider his release date. But here is why Akshay Kumar is unlikely to budge this time. According to a source in the know, “There’s really no competition between a film bringing together the deadly combo of Akshay and Rohit Shetty, and a film by Rajamouli. Not everything that Rajamouli makes would have the universal appeal of Baahubali.”

In fact the RRR team is making frantic attempts to get North Indian audiences into their ambit. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been roped into to balance out the Ramcharan Teja/NTR Jr combo (both nonentities in the North).

More Bollywood stars are being approached to work in RRR. Apparently Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan have also been called out.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar was in talks about his digital debut for over a year, reveals producer Vikram Malhotra

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come…

Is Farah Khan’s next a lady cop film? Rohit…

Ajay Devgn signs Bhuj: The Pride Of India,…

Alia Bhatt’s gift to her personal staff is…

Badla Box Office Collections Day 10: The…

Ranbir Kapoor has a special BIRTHDAY…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification