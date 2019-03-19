Akshay Kumar takes on SS Rajamouli’s RRR on Eid 2020

The most fearless star-actor of Bollywood is Akshay Kumar. And here’s why. He never looks anxiously over his shoulder even if others who choose to release their film do so. In 2018 Akshay magnanimously postponed the release of his Pad Man to give Padmaavat a clear run at the box office. Now we hear SS Rajamouli is already angling for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, the big cop film directed by Rohit Shetty which is scheduled for release on Eid 2020, to be removed from an Eid release so that RRR (whatever that means) can be the solo release for Eid.

Karan Johar the producer of Sooryavanshi who is very close to Rajamouli is being asked to reconsider his release date. But here is why Akshay Kumar is unlikely to budge this time. According to a source in the know, “There’s really no competition between a film bringing together the deadly combo of Akshay and Rohit Shetty, and a film by Rajamouli. Not everything that Rajamouli makes would have the universal appeal of Baahubali.”

In fact the RRR team is making frantic attempts to get North Indian audiences into their ambit. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been roped into to balance out the Ramcharan Teja/NTR Jr combo (both nonentities in the North).

More Bollywood stars are being approached to work in RRR. Apparently Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan have also been called out.

