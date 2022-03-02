Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj was slated to hit the theatres on January 21. However, the third wave of Covid-19 led to the film getting pushed. However, after the third wave subsided, filmmakers started announcing new release dates for films. A few weeks back the team of Prithviraj had announced June 10 as the new release date of their film. However, the film will now be arriving a week before.

The YRF-backed film will now come a week before. This is the second big announcement by the production house today after they announced the release date of SRK starrer Pathaan earlier today. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share the new release date for Prithviraj. "Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner to the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he wrote.



While Akshay plays the role of the legendary king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing Princess Sanyogita in her debut film. The role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s trusted saamant, Kaka Kanha is essayed by Sanjay Dutt while Sonu Sood will be seen as Chand Vardai.

Interestingly, there were reports that the name of the film will be changed due to objection from the Sri Rajput Karni Sena. However, the character posters make it clear the film is still called Prithviraj. This grand period saga is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

