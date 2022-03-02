Matt Reeves' rendition of the DC superhero is all set to open in theaters and fans can finally witness Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz' The Batman in just about two days. The film recently had its screening at Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday evening which saw the entire cast and crew, including Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, walk the red carpet, except the film’s director Matt Reeves.

As Variety reports, the much-awaited film’s director Matt Reeves could not attend the event after being diagnosed with Covid-19. After the cast was introduced on stage, Matt Reeves explained his absence through a live video call ahead of the screening of the film. “We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID,” Reeves shared.

“The good news is that I’m healthy, I’m good. But I’m not with you,” the filmmaker added. “It’s a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me. It was a five-year journey for me and I’m really excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight.”

Further in his speech, Matt Reeves thanked the "incredible crew" of the upcoming reboot film. “They are such incredible craftsmen, artists… [It’s] the best crew that we ever worked with. I know that so many of you are there tonight. I’m so sad that I’m not there with you,” the 55-year-old filmmaker continued, following up with a joke, “I’d like to thank each and every one of you, name by name, though they informed me that this movie we made is quite long.” Reportedly, the film's premiere was Covid-19 sensitive and proper social distancing was maintained between the viewers.

Matt Reeves appears via a video message at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ to say he can’t attend in person because he’s contracted COVID. pic.twitter.com/aaJjy6ffwm — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 1, 2022

Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson arrives in theaters exclusively this weekend, on March 4, 2022.

