The highly anticipated fifth installment of the comedy franchise, Housefull, is set to make return with a brand new story. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has assembled a star-studded cast for this comedic adventure with Akshay Kumar as the lead. The film, which is slated for release in 2025, will take audiences on a hilarious cruise filled with eccentric characters and unexpected twists. While the previous Housefull films have featured a predominantly male ensemble, Housefull 5 introduces a unique twist with an equal number of female leads. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma are joining the comedic chaos.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the production revealed that Housefull 5 will kick off filming on September 15 in London. The cast and crew will embark on a 45-day shooting schedule, capturing the initial scenes in the bustling city. The source said, “They will be shooting some sequences in London first, and then board the cruise where the entire house will come down with confusion and laughter. Apart from the aforementioned key actors, the film has many more in supporting roles, which speaks volumes about the kind of madness the makers are looking to create on the screen.”

Beyond the main cast, Housefull 5 will feature an array of supporting actors, further emphasizing the project's ambitious scale. True to the Housefull tradition, Kumar's character will possess a distinctive trait that sets him apart. While details about this trait remain under wraps, sources hint that it will be as memorable as the iconic "Sandy and Sundi" characters from previous films.

Housefull 5 is being helmed by director Tarun Mansukhani and is scheduled for a 2025 release. Along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea are also a part of the film.

