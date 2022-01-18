Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey has a new release date. After much delay amid the pandemic, the makers have unveiled new posters of the upcoming movie along with the release date, March 18, 2022.

On Tuesday, Akshay shared the posters and wrote, "Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama, L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18,2022."

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Snehal Daabbi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.