comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2022 | 3:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey to release on March 18, 2022; new posters unveiled 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey has a new release date. After much delay amid the pandemic, the makers have unveiled new posters of the upcoming movie along with the release date, March 18, 2022.

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey to release on March 18, 2022; new posters unveiled 

On Tuesday, Akshay shared the posters and wrote, "Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama, L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18,2022."

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Snehal Daabbi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

ALSO READ: "Thank you for making each day feel like the first" - says Akshay Kumar to Twinkle Khanna on their 21st wedding anniversary

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Crash Landing On You, Hotel Del Luna, M and…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry provide meals…

Theatres in Amravati, Maharashtra are shut…

Joss Whedon responds to mistreatment claims…

Mission Frontline featuring Rohit Shetty and…

Lyricist Ibrahim Ashk passes away at 70…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification