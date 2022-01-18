comscore

The Silent Sea star Bae Doona reunites with director Jung Joo Ri for new film The Next Sohee

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Bae Doona, who was recently seen in Netflix series The Silent Sea, will reportedly star in director Jung Joo Ri’s new film titled The Next Sohee.

The Silent Sea star Bae Doona reunites with director Jung Joo Ri for new film The Next Sohee

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, actor Bae Doona will join forces again with A Girl At My Door director Jung Joo Ri for the upcoming film The Next Sohee, as shared by production company Twin Plus Partners on Monday (January 17).

The movie, which recently started filming according to the company, tells the story of a high school girl So Hee who starts training at a customer call center and a female detective Yoo Jin, who becomes suspicious of an incident So-hee is embroiled in.  Bae Doona will play the lead role of the cool-headed detective Yoo Jin.

On the work front, Bae Doona has worked in numerous films and dramas like A Girl At My Door, Stranger, Kingdom, Sense8 and most recently in Netflix’s The Silent Sea to name a few.

Also Read: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona head for deadly mission to an abandoned research base on the moon in Netflix sci-fi series The Silent Sea, watch teaser

