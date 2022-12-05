comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.12.2022 | 9:39 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
An Action Hero Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar responds to a person at Red Sea Festival who said Bellbottom has things against Pakistan

Bollywood News

The actor was questioned by a person from Pakistan about his film Bellbottom and said that the film had portions against Pakistan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was in attendance at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The actor was questioned by a person from Pakistan about his film Bellbottom and said that the film had portions against Pakistan. The actor said that it is just a movie and there is no need to get serious about it.

Akshay Kumar responds to a person at Red Sea Festival who said Bellbottom has things against Pakistan

Akshay Kumar responds to a person at Red Sea Festival who said Bellbottom has things against Pakistan

During a conversation session at the festival, a man asked Akshay, "I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan.”

Akshay responded by saying, “Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next star in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. He will play a Sikh character in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic called Capsule Gill which highlights the heroic deed of the mining engineer who ended up saving many lives during a catastrophe. He has Gorkha, Soorarai Pottru remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the works too. He most recently made a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor to attend the closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival

More Pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection , Bellbottom Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its…

After Porsche, Ram Kapoor is now a proud…

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven,…

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s…

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13…

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani reveals the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification